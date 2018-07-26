Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $70.89 Million Position in Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 840,952 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Qualys by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 2,331.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Qualys by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd P. Headley sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $402,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,655.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,208.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,197. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $96.80 on Thursday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Qualys had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

