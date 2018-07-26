Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $56,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.