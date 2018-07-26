Computer Task Group (CTG) vs. PDF Solutions (PDFS) Head-To-Head Review

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 0.30% 4.61% 2.74% PDF Solutions -2.23% -1.14% -1.01%

This table compares Computer Task Group and PDF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $301.21 million 0.31 $800,000.00 $0.22 29.55 PDF Solutions $101.87 million 3.35 -$1.33 million ($0.04) -267.00

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Task Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Computer Task Group and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 PDF Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Computer Task Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. PDF Solutions has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.99%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats PDF Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio ?char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

