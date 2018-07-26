Computer Task Group (CTG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) recently:

7/24/2018 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2018 – Computer Task Group was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We are reducing our 2018 and 2019 non-GAAP EPS forecasts to $0.33 and $0.40 from $0.36 and $0.45, respectively, to reflect higher business development spending and lower utilization rates.””

7/18/2018 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2018 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Computer Task Group was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/15/2018 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group opened at $6.48 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Computer Task Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.06 million. equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $271,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

