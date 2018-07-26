Compass Point Initiates Coverage on MarketAxess (MKTX)

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

Shares of MarketAxess opened at $202.91 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $7,112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $1,547,609.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,206,000 after acquiring an additional 189,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

