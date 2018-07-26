Comparing ServiceNow (NOW) & SPS Commerce (SPSC)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and SPS Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $1.93 billion 16.80 -$149.13 million ($1.05) -175.10 SPS Commerce $220.57 million 6.08 -$2.44 million $0.42 184.02

SPS Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceNow. ServiceNow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow -4.65% -10.63% -2.02% SPS Commerce -0.95% 3.01% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ServiceNow and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 3 26 2 2.97 SPS Commerce 0 2 6 0 2.75

ServiceNow presently has a consensus target price of $183.07, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $78.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Risk & Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats ServiceNow on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; and security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

