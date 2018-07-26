Community Bank System (CBU) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of Community Bank System opened at $64.30 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Eric Stickels sold 13,075 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $787,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Donahue sold 5,149 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $297,509.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,126. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

