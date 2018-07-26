Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.50

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 2954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $1,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 29,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,244,452.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,766 shares of company stock worth $819,911 and sold 87,503 shares worth $3,771,335. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

