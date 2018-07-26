Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Shares Sold by Visionary Asset Management Inc.

Visionary Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $99.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.61.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

