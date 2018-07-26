Comcast Co. (CMCSK) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.