Columbus Circle Investors Reduces Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,998 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Progressive by 82.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 114.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $762,804.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $452,280.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,002.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,103 shares of company stock worth $4,068,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Progressive opened at $59.52 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

