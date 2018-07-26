Columbus Circle Investors Acquires New Position in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,825,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Textron by 10.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Textron by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Textron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Textron from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens set a $66.00 target price on Textron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Textron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $738,460.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,050,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Frank T. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,039,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,674.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,225 shares of company stock worth $15,754,504 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.91. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.27%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

