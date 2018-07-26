Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cohen & Steers worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNS. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Gabelli raised Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of Cohen & Steers opened at $41.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

