Cognex Co. (CGNX) Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cognex were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cognex by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $125,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

