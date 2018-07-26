Cobalt 27 Capital (KBLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.06

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.06 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 144596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.

Several research firms have commented on KBLT. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$16.15 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$16.30 to C$16.60 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Martin Vydra acquired 10,000 shares of Cobalt 27 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,912.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a mineral resource company. The company has royalty interests in seven exploration-stage properties containing cobalt in Canada and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. in April 2017. Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

