Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (KBLT) Director Nicholas French Buys 10,000 Shares

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT) Director Nicholas French bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,600.00.

Shares of CVE:KBLT opened at C$7.39 on Thursday. Cobalt 27 Capital Corp has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

Get Cobalt 27 Capital alerts:

KBLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$16.30 to C$16.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Numis Securities increased their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a mineral resource company. The company has royalty interests in seven exploration-stage properties containing cobalt in Canada and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. in April 2017. Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.