CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,284,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 149,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 609,217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,588,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after acquiring an additional 197,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 308.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,749,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded CNH Industrial to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of CNH Industrial opened at $10.64 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

