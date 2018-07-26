Civeo’s (CVEO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Civeo traded down $0.02, hitting $4.16, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Civeo has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter. Civeo had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,179,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 1,037,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 79.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,674,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 742,190 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 713,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 249,785 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 498,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 44,859 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 492,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

