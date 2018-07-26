Civeo’s (CVEO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Civeo traded down $0.02, hitting $4.16, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Civeo has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.64.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter. Civeo had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.52%.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.