City (CHCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

CHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. DA Davidson set a $77.00 price objective on City and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. City has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $81.26.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.59 million. City had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 29.49%. research analysts expect that City will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $71,693.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 371 shares of company stock worth $27,574 and sold 16,073 shares worth $1,160,402. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of City by 79.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in City by 103.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

