Citrix Systems (CTXS) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.23-1.26 EPS.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 49.52% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $103.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.19.

In related news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 3,281 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $352,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,955.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $227,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,708,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,583. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

