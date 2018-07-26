Citigroup Raises Luminex (LMNX) Price Target to $34.00

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Citigroup currently has a $33.58 rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Luminex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Luminex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $34.17 on Monday. Luminex has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Luminex had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Luminex’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In other news, SVP Todd C. Bennett sold 2,235 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $57,998.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $552,968.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Shapiro sold 2,245 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $62,096.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Luminex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Luminex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Luminex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Luminex by 34.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

