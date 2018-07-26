CIRCOR International (CIR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.47 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of CIRCOR International traded up $1.20, hitting $40.44, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 278,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.75.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

