CIRCOR International (CIR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.47 million.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.
Shares of CIRCOR International traded up $1.20, hitting $40.44, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 278,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.75.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.