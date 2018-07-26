CIGNA Co. (CI) Holdings Reduced by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CIGNA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the second quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CIGNA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CIGNA by 128.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA traded up $0.43, hitting $177.93, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 32,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,927. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. CIGNA Co. has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.72. CIGNA had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,640.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

