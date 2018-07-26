Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

CDTX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 3,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,948. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 212,766 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 119.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 181,177 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

