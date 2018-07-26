CI Global Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa (V)

CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 79,631.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,465 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,866,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,368,000 after buying an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,591,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $142.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Visa has a 12 month low of $98.51 and a 12 month high of $142.77. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Visa will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Visa to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

