Chuy’s (CHUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CHUY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.31. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 27,021 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $811,440.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,773.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 3,690 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,679. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

