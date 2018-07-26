Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 162.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $451.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $474.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.52 to $496.14 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $320.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.21.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

