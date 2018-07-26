China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Stake Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 416,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical opened at $94.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.17 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

