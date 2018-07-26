Chevron (CVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chevron opened at $124.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Chevron has a 1-year low of $104.20 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $231.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $3,314,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,655 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chevron stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

