Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) Insider Thomas W. Wirth Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) insider Thomas W. Wirth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Chemung Financial opened at $44.74 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $219.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.14. Chemung Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

