Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) PT Raised to $60.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAKE. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $52.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $777,117.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $4,845,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,971. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,209,000.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.