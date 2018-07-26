Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Trading 1.6% Higher

An issue of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) bonds rose 1.6% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.834% coupon and is set to mature on October 23, 2055. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $111.08 and were trading at $110.95 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.16.
Shares of Charter Communications traded up $12.26, hitting $286.91, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,646. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $408.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $16,367,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 44.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.