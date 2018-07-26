Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Trading 1.6% Higher

An issue of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) bonds rose 1.6% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.834% coupon and is set to mature on October 23, 2055. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $111.08 and were trading at $110.95 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.16.

Shares of Charter Communications traded up $12.26, hitting $286.91, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,646. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $16,367,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 44.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

