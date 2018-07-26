Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Stake Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6,692.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, EVP David R. Garfield sold 37,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $2,128,183.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,118.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $727,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,106.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,285 shares of company stock worth $93,824,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

