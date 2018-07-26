Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,506,000 after buying an additional 5,731,627 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,448,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,022,000 after buying an additional 804,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,378,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,373,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,261,000 after buying an additional 521,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,568,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,225,000 after buying an additional 239,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $147,302.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,642,285 shares of company stock valued at $93,824,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

