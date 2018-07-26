ChainCoin Price Hits $0.0793 on Top Exchanges (CHC)

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One ChainCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainCoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. ChainCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1,654.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.45 or 0.03052240 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003728 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001108 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 304.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ChainCoin Profile

ChainCoin is a coin. ChainCoin’s total supply is 17,447,289 coins and its circulating supply is 15,417,591 coins. The official website for ChainCoin is www.chaincoin.org . ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

