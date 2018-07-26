C&F Financial (CFFI) Posts Earnings Results

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

C&F Financial opened at $64.60 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

In other news, insider S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

