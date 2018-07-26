CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Holdings Boosted by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.11% of CEVA worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CEVA by 813.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 37.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $31.15 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.99.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

