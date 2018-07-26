CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6,254 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 382.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.80 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

