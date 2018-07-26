Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central Pacific Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8457585651185 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial traded up $0.07, reaching $28.85, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $858.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $182,137.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnold D. Martines sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $30,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

