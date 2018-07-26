Celgene (CELG) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.91 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celgene from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.41.

Celgene opened at $87.67 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Celgene has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Celgene will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

