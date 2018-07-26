Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.30

News coverage about Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) has trended positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Catchmark Timber Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1801329607973 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust traded down $0.04, reaching $12.50, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $617.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 514,100 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

