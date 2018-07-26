Catalent (CTLT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $42.60. Approximately 25,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 782,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $94,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalent by 35,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

