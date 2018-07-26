Catalent (CTLT) Shares Down 8.3%

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $40.24. Approximately 2,193,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 940,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Catalent from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.47 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $94,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

