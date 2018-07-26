carVertical Market Capitalization Tops $9.17 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $90,572.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003882 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00420524 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00164527 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013719 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000935 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,931,143,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,383,572 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

