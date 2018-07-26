Caroline Silver Purchases 10,000 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($29,119.79).

PZ Cussons traded down GBX 1 ($0.01), reaching GBX 221 ($2.93), during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 459,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,325. PZ Cussons plc has a 1 year low of GBX 199.70 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.80 ($4.87).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.61 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a yield of 2.62%.

PZC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reduced their target price on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 230 ($3.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe and Zip brands, as well as fragrances.

