Carolina Financial (CARO) Given News Impact Score of 0.15

News articles about Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carolina Financial earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7073112144231 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $882.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.65. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.50%. equities research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M. J. Huggins III sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,113. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

