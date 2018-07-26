Carolina Financial (CARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Shares of CARO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carolina Financial has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $882.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Fowler C. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $158,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,127.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP M. J. Huggins III sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,600 shares of company stock worth $3,222,113. 7.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

