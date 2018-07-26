Carlson Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,040 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 542,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 87,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 130.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Maxim Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “$112.15” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $271,033.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $1,161,100.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants opened at $107.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.16. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

