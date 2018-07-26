Cardtronics (CATM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cardtronics earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2310414050735 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CATM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics traded up $0.34, reaching $26.44, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 207,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $5,365,185.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.