CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Downgraded by OTR Global to “Underperform”

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. CARBO Ceramics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of CARBO Ceramics opened at $9.91 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.54. CARBO Ceramics has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.44 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 57.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary A. Kolstad purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Kolstad purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 381,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,693.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,870. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter worth about $1,850,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 38.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 169.4% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 994,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 625,634 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

